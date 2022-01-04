Asmongold reveals what he’d do if he wasn’t a Twitch streamer and it’s hilarious

Asmongold admitted that if he weren’t a Twitch streamer, he’d do “nothing” and live off welfare benefits while playing video games all day because his passion is “autonomy and freedom.”

In November 2021, Asmon opened up about the heartbreaking reason he started streaming in the first place. He explained that he needed to find a way to make money without leaving the house because his mother was sick.

It all worked out for him in the sense that he’d become one of the highest-earning streamers on Twitch. However, he revealed that if he didn’t have to become a streamer, he’d be perfectly content with doing nothing at all.

“I don’t know what I’d be doing if I wasn’t streaming. I’m not really sure,” said Asmon. “There’s a big part of me that probably would just be doing nothing. That’s about it.

“My goal was always to live off the government and play video games all day and hang out with the boys. That was all I ever wanted to do. “

The reason is that he wants to be able to do whatever he wants. “My passion is autonomy and freedom. It is not any activity. It is the allowance of any activity. It is to be able to do what I want when I want to do it.”

Asmon knows the world doesn’t work that way, though. The government wouldn’t just give him welfare support without him making an effort to find a job. So, streaming was the perfect solution.

“I had to find someone else to give me money, and that’s you guys. I had to switch things up a little bit, but not that much.”

Asmon is candid and honest at the best of times. The fact he hilariously admitted he’d be content with doing nothing and living off welfare benefits is a testament to that.

It’s not like he hasn’t worked hard to be successful, though. He puts a lot of time and effort into streaming. He’s even had to take breaks multiple times to avoid burnout.