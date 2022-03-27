Asmongold hits out at viewers who use him as the “gold standard” for gaming opinions

Twitch star Asmongold called out viewers who use him as the “gold standard” for all video game opinions after being accused of supporting pay-to-win features in games.

Asmongold has become one of the most popular streamers on Twitch after branching out from purely being a World of Warcraft streamer. Since then, he’s broadcasted more modern MMO titles like Final Fantasy XVI, Lost Ark, and New World.

According to stat tracking site Twitch Tracker, Asmon averages over 78,000 concurrent viewers for every stream so far in 2022, one of the highest on the entire platform.

The 30-year-old streamer explained that branching out into new gaming communities has also brought tons of criticism his way.

Asmongold “exhausted” for being used as a “gold standard” across the internet

The OTK streamer was live on March 26 when he hit out at a viewer claiming he was supporting “pay-to-win” features in Lost Ark by promoting the game.

“It’s exhausting for people to use me as a messenger, or some sort of standard-bearer for what their ideologies are. I think this has happened a lot. Especially more as I’ve covered different games, where people are craving me to approach a game in a certain why, or to say certain things about a certain game because I represent some sort of greater idea that they’ve invented in their head.”

He continued, “They want me to live up to the expectation they’ve created head-canon for, I do not want to do this. I want to do whatever I feel like doing, and that’s about it. I don’t care about the message it sends, and I don’t care about the ideologies are, and monetary practices. I think everybody knows they are bad.”

Asmongold has long stood against pay-to-win features in games and has gone as far to say that he wants loot boxes banned entirely.

He concluded, “I’m sick of people using me as some sort of gold standard that they base the way they look at video games off of. It’s exhausting to be treated that way by people all over the internet.”

Despite his years of disapproving of microtransactions, nothing has changed in the space, and he still receives hate for his vocal opposition to it.