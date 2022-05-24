Asmongold has perfect response to Twitch fan who thinks he has ADHD

Popular streamer Asmongold touched on the possibility of having Autism or ADHD during a recent stream, explaining how being on Twitch is a lot like the latter.

Asmongold is one of the top Twitch streamers, with viewers flocking to his channel to watch him play MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft or even hear his thoughts on the ongoing Johnny Depp – Amber Heard trial.

During a May 24 broadcast, Asmongold was asked if he had ever been diagnosed with Autism or Asperger’s Syndrome, to which the streamer dismissed interest in being tested.

However, a viewer’s suggestion that he has ADHD sparked the streamer to explain how streaming on Twitch is like dealing with the disorder.

Asmongold compares Twitch to ADHD

After seeing the message from a viewer, Asmongold immediately began rounding off the ways how his broadcast was just like having ADHD.

“I’m reading messages from over 100,000 people, fifty a minute. I need to retain a train of thought that’s coherent, entertaining and compelling,” he began. “I’m watching a f**king timer tick down, I’m listening to music, I’m reading my f**king Discord messages and I’ve got other people sending me messages on Twitter!”

For the streaming star, his entire broadcast was a complete overload of sensation leaving him to deal with many things at once.

“Of course I’m… streaming. If I didn’t have ADHD before then, I do now!” he exclaimed.

It’s quite the interesting way of looking at being on Twitch and it will be fun to see if other big names on the platform share similar opinions as the award-winning MMO streamer.