Asmongold gives fans personal update over his irregular Twitch schedule

Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Twitch streamer Asmongold has given worried fans an update regarding his recent irregular stream schedule.

Over the last few years, OTK Co-Founder Asmongold has become one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

He’s gained that popularity thanks to his expertise in games like World of Warcraft, Lost Ark, New World, and Final Fantasy XIV online.

In late 2021, Asmongold’s mother passed away after a long battle with health concerns causing the streamer to be inconsistent with streams for the better part of 2021 and 2022.

Now, he’s given his fans yet another personal update regarding his irregular Twitch streams.

On July 25, Asmongold posted a tweet explaining that streams will return asap, and detailed what has been going on.

He said: “My life has been spiraling out of control for the better part of a year now and for the first time I’m taking steps to reign it back in. Streams will return asap, I’m not over it or taking a break. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, for the first time in a long time, I’m okay”

Fans and friends quickly replied, sharing their love for the creator.

OTK Co-Founder Rich Cambell said: “Love you, bro. Let me know if you need anything”

While one fan replied: “Life is full of ups and downs, but it wouldn’t be life if it was always good or always bad. I’m glad you’re taking the time you need to get back into the groove hope to see your streams again soon!”

And, many more echoed the thought of how much they enjoy seeing Asmongold take care of himself after the year he’s been through.