Asmongold explains why he will never do “sh*tty” tier lists rating streamers

Twitch star Asmongold said that he would never make a streamer tier list after the fallout from fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s tier list.

On June 15, xQc put out his Twitch streamer tier list ranking tons of streaming talent like Tyler1, Mizkif, and Asmongold. The list wasn’t taken kindly by everyone who made an appearance.

Hasan hit back at xQc after the streamer placed him in the B tier, citing not his performance as a streamer but his unwillingness to bring him onto his stream after restarting his gambling broadcasts.

Now, Asmongold has chimed in on the drama and explained why tier lists aren’t a good idea.

Asmongold hits out at streamer tier lists after xQc drama

The 30-year-old streamer was live on June 16 when he gave his thoughts on sharing tier lists of his colleagues, specifically, ranking them based on their looks.

“Attractive lists, I never did this back two and a half years ago because I can only imagine if you’re a girl and you’ve have body issues just like every single other girl as had that spends any time on the internet nowadays, and you see a popular streamer like me, xQc, Hasan, Sodapoppin, Ludwig, and Mizkif, and everybody in the chat is like ‘Oh, she’s ugly, rate her a C or a D, I can guarantee you’re not gonna be able to take that on the chin,” he explained.

Asmon continued, “That would probably make you feel like f**king garbage. And you know what, that’s because it should.”

The OTK streamer finished his thoughts on tier lists, “It’s a sh*tty f**king thing to have happen, and that’s why I never did it.”

After the debacle stemming from xQc’s tier list, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting one from Asmongold any time soon.