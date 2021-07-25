Asmongold explains why devs need to stop players impersonating Twitch stars like xQc

Asmongold explained why it’s important for game developers to stop players from impersonating Twitch stars like himself, suggesting they should let streamers whitelist their names.

It’s hard to stop people from impersonating streamers in games, especially when it’s as easy as locking in their name.

They could even take it a step further and find ways to mimic them on the microphone to add more authenticity.

However, Asmongold believes developers need to do more to stop it from happening because any inappropriate behavior they do could damage a streamer’s reputation. He thinks the best solution is to allow streamers to whitelist their names before games go live.

“Video game companies should allow streamers to whitelist their names so they can reserve their names,” he said, referring to two encounters he had with “imposters” pretending to be Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel on New World.

“These are people who fake being these streamers in order to interact with people and sometimes damage the streamer’s name in the process by doing things that would make the streamer look bad,” he added.

He described an incident on World of Warcraft where somebody made a character named Asmongold and ran around yelling racial slurs.

“Of course, people found out it was fake,” he said. “But there were some people who saw that and thought it was real.”

For that reason, he believes it “just makes sense” to allow streamers to whitelist their names because it “makes it easier for everyone.”

Asmongold’s suggestion could solve the problem. However, it raises some questions about how such a system would be implemented and regulated.

How would they go about letting streamers whitelist their names? Where do they draw the line between who can and can’t use it? Should a streamer be allowed to whitelist their name if it isn’t that unique? The list goes on.

At the very least, it will make for an interesting discussion moving forward. And if enough streamers get on board, there’s no reason why it can’t happen.