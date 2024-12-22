Asmongold claims Haliey Welch’s career is over after Hawk Tuah coin “rug pull”

Asmongold blamed Haliey Welch for the alleged rug pull of the Hawk Tuah meme coin, predicting it to be the “end” of her career.

Haliey Welch’s $Hawk meme coin launched in December but quickly collapsed in value, sparking “rug pull” allegations and a class-action lawsuit. Welch has since promised to resolve the issues, and said she is taking the situation “extremely seriously.”

Asmongold discussed the situation on December 21 while streaming on Twitch. After reading out her official statement he answered questions from viewers and gave his thoughts on the situation.

Asmongold responds to Haliey Welch’s statement

Asmongold began: “She apparently is dealing with a legal team now because of how badly she f***ed this thing up, which is really f***ing funny for me to see this.

“‘Complete damage control.’ It’s absolute and complete damage control. 100% that’s what’s happening,” he said, adding, “‘She’s going to put herself in jail.’ She is.”

“Was it really her fault?’ It was something that she was responsible for. And so, whether it was her fault is something to be decided in the court. But, if you think of it in the eyes of the public, was she at fault in the eyes of the public? The answer to that is abso-f***ing-lutely.

“‘Why did she allow her name to be used,’ Yeah and she promoted it, she went crazy with this stuff,” the Twitch streamed continued.

Asmongold added: “I do feel like this is probably the end of the Hawk Tuah girl. The 15 minutes of fame have already, you know, kind of extended their welcome and worn out their welcome. I think people have been pretty much looking forward to this. And, yeah, this is it.”

A class-action lawsuit was filed by investors against Overhere Ltd, the company behind the project, and Alex Larson Schultz, one of the promoters of $Hawk, on December 19. Welch’s statement on December 20, was also the first time the creator had posted to social media since December 4.

This isn’t the first crypto backlash relating to creators—last December, Coffeezilla exposed Logan Paul’s failed CryptoZoo project, leading Paul to launch an NFT buyback program to help investors recover losses.