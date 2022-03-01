Asmongold celebrates major YouTube milestone after hitting 1 million subs

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Asmongold is celebrating a major milestone on his YouTube channel: 1 million subs.

Since beginning his career in 2019, Asmongold has gone on to amass over 2.8 million followers on Twitch with a focus on games like World of Warcraft, Elden Ring, and Lost Ark.

In 2020, Asmon joined forces with Mizkif and a few other Twitch streamers to create their org: One True Kings.

Alongside his Twitch stream is his YouTube channel, ‘AsmongoldTV,’ which officially hit one million subscribers on March 1, 2022. Shortly after hitting the milestone, he took to Twitter to celebrate.

Asmongold celebrates 1m YouTube subs

On his YouTube channel, the creator focuses on stream highlights and reaction pieces regarding the latest popular MMO. Some of the games he’s uploaded videos for include World of Warcraft, Lost Ark, Final Fantasy, and Elden Ring.

Advertisement

Read More: Charlie Puth explains how Mariah Carey kept him from releasing Light Switch

After hitting the massive one million subscriber milestone, Asmongold posted on Twitter.

He said: “Hit a huge milestone today, 1 million subscribers on YouTube! Thank you everyone who’s been watching and also to my godlike editors @CatDanyRU and @DAsmongold for making this whole thing possible!”

Hit a huge milestone today, 1 million subscribers on YouTube! Thank you everyone who's been watching and also to my godlike editors @CatDanyRU and @DAsmongold for making this whole thing possible! pic.twitter.com/qPCjJP8g8y — Zack (@Asmongold) March 1, 2022

With over 597 million views on the channel since its creation in 2019, AsmongoldTV has been home to quite a few highly watched videos.

The creator’s top video, with almost 3 million, showcases Asmongold’s reaction to him finding a glitch in WoW Shadowlands.

Asmongold isn’t just hitting milestones on YouTube, however, as the creator blew his Twitch viewer record out of the water on February 11.

Advertisement

As the developers of Lost Ark gave him early access to the game, he hosted the top-performing live stream leading up to the global release with over 400,000 viewers watching at one time.

While he continues to grow throughout his Twitch, YouTube, and social media platforms, the streamer is likely to reach another major milestone in the future — and we’ll be here to celebrate with him.