Asmongold blasts Pokimane’s “pandering” comments about playing Blizzard games

Asmongold fired back at Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys after she claimed that popular streamers shouldn’t play Activision Blizzard titles. He described it as a “moot point” and claimed it was just “pandering”.

On December 8, Pokimane shared her thoughts on Activision Blizzard’s involvement in multiple controversies. She claimed that financially well-off streamers shouldn’t play their games as a means to boycott them.

Asmongold shared his thoughts on her take, and he came to a different conclusion. He believes streamers shouldn’t be expected to stop playing the games they want, and other people’s opinions shouldn’t influence them.

“Did I see Pokimane’s take on big streamers playing Activision Blizzard games? Yeah, I saw it,” he said “It’s always hard to draw a line of what you should and shouldn’t support and why you should and shouldn’t support something.

“In my opinion, I think that it’s just a complete moot point because people are going to do whatever is beneficial to them,” he added. “Any expectation otherwise is just stupid… It’s just pandering. That’s all there is to it.”

Asmon insisted that other people’s opinions shouldn’t determine whether a person decides to play a game or not. “It doesn’t really matter what people tell you. It doesn’t matter what influencers or opinion-makers say.”

In the end, he concluded: “The only thing that really matters to you… is what you want to spend your money on. You’re not really accountable to anyone on what you spend that money on, other than yourself.”

Poki also said that she thinks streamers who keep playing Activision Blizzard games should be “extremely vocal” about the company’s issues.

Asmonold has certainly done that. He described the allegations against the company as “shameful” and also expressed his support for the employee walkout.

However, as far as boycotting their games goes, he believes it shouldn’t be up to anyone else except the player.