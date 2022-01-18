Asmongold blasts Ninja over Pokimane feud: “He’s 100% wrong”

Twitch streamer Asmongold has weighed in on the controversy involving Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, explaining why the Fortnite star is in the wrong.

Pokimane and Ninja are two of the biggest streamers on Twitch and things between the two have become heated in recent days after fellow streamer Jidion was permanently banned for bringing a “hate raid” to Anys’ channel.

After some confusion about Ninja appearing to help Jidion by contacting a Twitch rep and saying not to “ratio b***hes,” Pokimane shot back asking “why Ninja would help someone evade a ban for harassing me? I have no idea, I genuinely don’t know.”

Advertisement

At this point, Ninja’s wife, Jessica Blevins, contacted Pokimane saying they were considering getting their legal team involved over defamation. Such a statement rippled across the streaming community with many big names including Asmongold giving their thoughts.

Asmongold weighs in on Ninja vs Pokimane feud

“This is just 100% Ninja being wrong,” the popular World of Warcraft streamer said while reading Jessica’s legal threat to Pokimane. “This is literally 100% Ninja wrong.”

According to Asmongold, Ninja even looks worse than Jidion because he isn’t texting her legal threats or making additional comments after his suspension.

“This is worse in my opinion,” he added. “He’s bringing out the legal team, like holy f**k man. It’s not her responsibility to smooth things over for people who are hurting her and making statements towards her that are not true.”

Advertisement

Asmongold isn’t the first streamer to voice support for Poki in her battle with Ninja. Valkyrae, Ludwig, and more took her side, even knocking Blevins for lacking “common sense” in the whole ordeal.

It will be interesting to see how this new blow-up develops and if the two make peace or escalate their conflict.