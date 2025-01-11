Asmongold accuses Elon Musk of account sharing to make people think he’s a “real gamer”

Asmongold accused Elon Musk of account sharing in Path of Exile 2, believing the latter did so to make people think he was a “real gamer.”

On January 8, Twitch streamer and PoE 2 expert Quin69 reviewed footage of Musk playing the ARPG, finding amusement in the billionaire’s apparent unfamiliarity with some of the game’s systems.

“100% someone plays an account for him. He just logs in to do a map every now and then. That’s why there’s a tab called Elon’s Map and why he has no clue how to activate the Atlas,” Quin said.

Joining the conversation on January 10, Asmongold, prior to watching Quin’s video, which itself had been reacted to by another well-known Path of Exile player, Kripparian, said:

“There’s no way he played that account. I’m sorry, I think he bought the account or somebody played it for him, one hundred f**king percent.”

After listening to Quin and Kripp’s commentary, Asmon referenced Diablo 4, another ARPG Musk has been known to play.

“What I think is even funnier about this is that it obviously calls into question him playing Diablo 4 but the funnier thing about it is that people can tell that he doesn’t know what he’s doing in PoE. Diablo was so f**king easy people couldn’t tell. They were like ‘Yeah is this like a random noob or is this the best player in the world? I don’t know.'”

As for Path of Exile 2, Asmon reaffirmed his belief that Musk had been account-sharing. “I think he is account-sharing, for sure. Trying to have somebody play your account and get people to think you’re a serious, real gamer, is ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. Extremely f**king lame,” he concluded.

Asmongold, who started his Twitch and YouTube careers creating World of Warcraft content, has since moved away from the MMO, explaining why that was the case in a December 29, 2024, stream.

