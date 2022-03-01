Artesian Builds called out by Twitch streamers after refusing to honor PC giveaway

Twitch streamer ‘kiapiaa’ has called out prebuilt-PC company Artesian Builds after the CEO Noah Katz allegedly changed the rules of a PC giveaway after “belittling” her stream stats.

Due to a global supply crisis, computer parts like graphics cards have become harder to come across and prebuilt PC companies have risen in popularity with content creators as they have the ability to receive products straight from the manufacturer.

One of those companies is Artesian Builds, which offers an ambassador program that allows creators to share a link or discount code with their community to earn a percentage back from each sale that uses their code.

Now, a Twitch streamer by the name of ‘kiapiaa‘ has accused the company’s CEO of “slander” in regards to comments he made after she won the giveaway.

Streamer calls out Artesian Builds on Twitter

In a multi-tweet thread on her Twitter account, kiapiaa posted clips of the Artesian Builds live stream after her name was chosen to win a completely built PC.

Starting off, her first tweet read: “They have monthly PC giveaways for their ambassadors, great, right? Except they don’t care for small streamers. I got chosen and they changed their rules last minute.”

After reading her Twitch stats and naming off what parts are above his “threshold,” Katz said: “Let’s see if you have any redeeming qualities.”

If you haven't heard @ArtesianBuilds do not care about their small streamer ambassadors. They have monthly PC giveaways for their ambassadors, great, right? Expect they don't care for small streamers. I got chosen and they changed their rules last minute (cont.) pic.twitter.com/CzDiq7VTZP — kia (@kiapiaa_) March 1, 2022

Kia’s second tweet shows a clip of the CEO reading off her stats: “All followers combined, still under 5k even across all socials. I was trying to be generous.”

Her tweet said: “You hear this man’s voice? He’s belittling me. It’s slander and defamation of my stream and me as a person. I won that PC fair and square. The rules say that you need the Artesian panel in your twitch About, and I do have it. So what’s the issue @ArtesianBuilds?”



You hear this mans voice? He’s belittling me. It’s slander and defamation of my stream and me as a person. I won that PC fair and square. The rules say that you need the Artesian panel in your twitch About, and I do have it. So what’s the issue @ArtesianBuilds? (cont.) pic.twitter.com/3xSOIpUKRA — kia (@kiapiaa_) March 1, 2022

In a third post, showing the aftermath of her name being drawn, Noah said: “And here’s the reroll. Here’s the reason. This person has been an ambassador for three months and hasn’t had a single click [on her link].”

She said: “Sorry not everyone has money for a PC. It’s expensive! So condescending. Artesian Builds do better. I earned that PC.”

The reason.. LIKE WHAT? Sorry not everyone has money for a PC. ITS EXPENSIVE! So condescending. @ArtesianBuilds do better. I earned that PC. This makes me feel like I’m not a good streamer. (cont.) pic.twitter.com/pc8EDycP6B — kia (@kiapiaa_) March 1, 2022

However, Kia isn’t the only person to call out the company. Twitch streamer ‘SonicMega’ claimed that they would have had to buy part of their own product just to be sponsored by Artesian Builds.

They said: “*I* would have had to buy in with my own money for THEIR sponsorship. What a joke.”

Artesian wanted to leverage my 10,000+ followers on Twitch and my 55,000 Followers on Twitter, but were only willing to give me PARTIAL CREDIT towards a NEW PURCHASE of one of their rigs. *I* would have had to buy in with my own money for THEIR sponsorship. What a joke. https://t.co/XYcsWcPDAB pic.twitter.com/8Z8hs5mztX — Sean Chiplock (@sonicmega) March 1, 2022

Artesian Builds apologizes

Shortly after Kia posted her multi-tweet thread on Twitter, the company released a four-tweet apology.

The company’s CEO said: “Hey Twittersphere I’m really sorry for the way we did parts of the giveaway today. We’ve given a lot of people a lot of awesome free tech and that’s not going to stop. If you want to talk, I’m here- that’s kind of the point of being live so much.”

Hey twittersphere I’m really sorry for the way we did parts of the giveaway today. We’ve given a lot of people a lot of awesome free tech and that’s not going to stop. If you want to talk, I’m here- that’s kind of the point of being live so much. Ctd. -N — Artesian Builds (@ArtesianBuilds) March 1, 2022

The company went on to talk about how they have always given away computer parts to ambassadors on stream and will continue to do so.

They added: “The easy way is to not be there for you. But I’ve been there for years. I haven’t done much of anything else. I love interacting with you all. And I feel terrible that anyone didn’t enjoy that process today. Please feel free to share ideas on how to improve.”

4. The easy way is to not be there for you. But I’ve been there for years. I haven’t done much of anything else. I love interacting with you all. And I feel terrible that anyone didn’t enjoy that process today. Please feel free to share ideas on how to improve. -Noah — Artesian Builds (@ArtesianBuilds) March 1, 2022

However, many followers feel the apology was not enough, calling for the company to “do better,” and “don’t treat ambassadors like bugs under your shoe.”

Since the apology, the company has not responded to the criticism that followed in the replies. If they provide additional statements, we’ll be sure to provide an update.