Arnold Schwarzenegger explains why he admires Jake and Logan Paul

Hollywood legend and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has explained why he has so much admiration for Logan and Jake Paul during his appearance on Logan’s Impaulsive podcast.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most recognizable names and faces on the planet. From a tough upbringing, he became an elite bodybuilder, played The Terminator, and went on to become Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

He’s done a lot of admirable work throughout his life and career and is a hero to many. That’s why it might be a surprise to some to see him expressing his admiration for the divisive YouTube creators.

Arnie went on the Impaulsive podcast and spoke about his life and career, as well as his upcoming role as co-host of the Slap Fighting Championship alongside Logan.

Amid the general chatter, though, Schwarzenegger found himself talking a bit about Logan and Jake and explaining why he’s a fan of the duo.

“You have this in you, this desire to grow, or you don’t,” he told the older Paul brother. “That is why today I am sitting here doing this podcast. Because I admire you guys.

“I always say to everyone, ‘this is so great’. Just ordinary guys from Ohio that go and say ‘we want to be special. We don’t want to just be ordinary guys, and we’re willing to put the effort into it. We’re willing to make the sacrifices, we’re willing to fight for it…’. It was so refreshing to have guys like this come on the scene.”

The star went on to say that he “loves” how Jake and Logan do things differently from everyone else, with a clearly starstruck Logan saying that he is “honored” to receive such praise.

Logan has recently made clear his intentions to follow in footsteps similar to Arnie’s, too, by entering into a career in politics. Logan isn’t targeting being a governor, though: he wants to become president of the United States.