Ariana Grande and estranged husband Dalton Gomez officially file for divorce

Ariana Grande is one step closer to being with her new boo Ethan Slater after officially filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez.

Earlier this year in July, rumors sparked that the two had gotten a divorce after Grande was spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

While this was never confirmed, it seems fans finally have an update on the pair’s relationship status with Grande and Gomez simultaneously filing for divorce in a coordinated effort this week.

TMZ first reported the news with “irreconcilable differences” cited in the filing, the couple having only been wedded for two years.

Despite this, sources close to the pair have claimed they are on good terms, saying, “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

Sources also claim that Grande will allegedly cut Dalton a check before the pair go their separate ways, despite having signed an “iron-clad prenup” prior to their 2021 nuptials.

Interestingly enough, the couple’s separation date was listed as February 20, 2023 — five months before their split became public.

Fans were torn over the news, with one person writing, “Happy for her I guess but I’m also [kind of] heartbroken. This feels like my actual parents splitting.”

Another said, “Wait. Is it like legally confirmed like is it public info [because] I’m just in such deep denial [sic].”

Some, though, couldn’t help but question the timeline of the couple’s relationship, referencing the surprising end date; “So why did she [make] a story post in May about her anniversary?”

