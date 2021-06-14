Are Valkyrae and Sonii back together? Vegas trip photos spark debate - Dexerto

While a long weekend trip at the start of June saw YouTube icon Rachaell ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstetter pictured with a whole collection of influencers, an image of her alongside ex-boyfriend Michael ‘Sonii’ Sherman has sparked debate.

Wherever YouTube sensation and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae steps, millions of eyes follow. The lovable icon has become the most watched female streamer during 2021’s first quarter, and has attracted quite the passionate fanbase.

Fame, however, has its downfalls. She’s spoken at length about some of the “horrifying” images and rumours she’s seen circulating on the internet, calling being “exposed to crazy people” one of the major “downside[s] to being on the internet.”

It turns out that yet another rumor has taken the internet by storm, but this time around it involves her ex-boyfriend, Sonii.

Valkyrae spotted with Sonii

Rae and Sonii’s four-year relationship came to an abrupt end in March of 2020, with the YouTube star explaining that things simply weren’t working during an emotional stream not long after the announcement.

So, when the duo ended up at the same party in Vegas, fans were convinced that sparks would start to fly.

An Instagram story has surfaced which appears to show the two having an intimate moment on the dancefloor. While the quality of the image isn’t great, it appears that Rae is kissing Sonii on the cheek.

At the end of the video, the pair have their arms around each other, leading to some fans speculating that this was more than a friendly exchange.

As expected, as soon as this image hit the internet fans went wild trying to get to the bottom of the situation.

A wave of questions on Sonii’s Las Vegas posts are asking “is it true you kissed Rae?” while others have simply tweeted “are Rae and Sonii back together?”

However, the vast majority of comments are urging fans to respect the pair’s privacy. Whether this was a romantic kiss or otherwise, what both streamers do in their own time is their own business.

We’ll have to wait and see if anything comes of this situation, but this image has certainly stirred the pot!