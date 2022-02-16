Are TikTok, Facebook & Instagram banning astrology content?

Social media users are voicing concerns that TikTok, Facebook and Instagram are banning astrology content after a claim began circulating on Twitter. But are these sites really taking a stance against the popular pastime?

Astrology and tarot card readings are a big hit on many of the internet’s biggest sites. Whether you’re a cancer or a capricorn, there is a wide array of spiritual content to be consumed on social media.

Some even take their love of all things supernatural to the extreme, such as with ‘Witchtok’ – a TikTok tag where users perform spells and even tried to hex the moon.

Advertisement

However, some have been led to believe that this material won’t be allowed for much longer, prompting a lot of confusion in those circles.

Someone said they could also be doing this because of scamming in the spiritual community… love readings and things like that but there's scamming in every community, they just want to silence spiritualist — ☁️𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖑𝖊⚔️𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑☁️ (@HESTWlCK) February 15, 2022

TikTok and Meta deny astrology ban rumors

Rumors that astrology would be banned intensified on February 15 when Twitter user ‘HESTWlCK’ posted a claim that social media sites would be cracking down on the content, with the tweet going viral.

Read More: Amouranth obliterates Ninja and Jessica Blevins with insane roast

“Apparently TikTok, Instagram and Facebook are going to be banning tarot and astrology content in March? Why?” HESTWlCK asked in a tweet that spread like wildfire.

“Someone said they could also be doing this because of scamming in the spiritual community… love readings and things like that but there’s scamming in every community, they just want to silence spiritualist,” they added.

Advertisement

Luckily, the claims seem to be just that: claims. According to journalist Chris Stokel-Walker, a TikTok spokesperson denied the rumors and pointed out how the astrology tag on the site have 32 billion view and counting.

A TikTok spokesperson confirms that this isn't true (and points out videos tagged #astrology on TikTok have 32 billion views and counting…) https://t.co/7zD0afRSRM — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) February 16, 2022

Furthermore, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, also denied the claims.

Read More: TikToker Mahek Bukhari charged with murder after fatal car crash

It’s unclear where exactly the rumor originated, before this viral tweet carried it further, but in any case, fans of spiritual videos won’t have anything to worry about.

Shock horror: a Meta spokesperson confirms this is also not true for Facebook and Instagram. Weird, huh? https://t.co/7zD0afRSRM — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) February 16, 2022

Before you scurry off to your go-to social media site of choice, here’s a fortune cookie message just for you: don’t believe everything you read online.