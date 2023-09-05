Are Blueface and Chrisean Rock related?

Blueface’s mom dropped an explosive bomb detailing the relationship between her son and Chrisean Rock.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been involved as boyfriend and girlfriend since 2020 when she was featured on his OnlyFans reality TV series ‘Blue Girls Club.’

The two have had a tumultuous relationship, as Rock has been known to destroy his home, belongings, and relationships — like the one he had with his high school sweetheart Jaidyn Alexis.

Though Blueface recently got back with Alexis, as he regards her as his ‘wife,’ his ex-girlfriend, Rock, just gave birth to their newborn son, Chrisean Rock — named after his mother.

Since the birth, Blueface’s mom Karlissa Saffold has revealed that Blueface and Rock are actually related and have been their entire relationship.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock had a baby together despite the possibility of being related

Blueface and Rock may have always been in a chaotic relationship, but it began to truly spiral after he forced her to take a lie detector test in May.

While taking the polygraph test, Blueface got noticeably upset after Rock was asked if she had been unfaithful, to which Rock lied, saying she was.

Though Rock continued to deny cheating on Blueface, the ‘Thotiana’ rapper saw red, causing him to quickly end things with Rock who was pregnant at the time with their son.

Throughout the nine months of pregnancy, Blueface trolled Rock plenty of times about going out partying instead of staying home and taking care of herself.

The two are clearly over, as he is also currently dating his high school sweetheart again, Alexis, who has two children with the rapper.

Despite Blueface dating Alexis, Rock decided to keep her and Blueface’s baby full term, as she recently gave birth to their son Chrisean Rock on September 3rd of this year.

After Rock gave birth to their son, Blueface’s mom, Saffold, took to Instagram to reveal that the rapper and Rock are actually related as cousins.

She opened the statement by saying, “I knew something was going on… come to find out, Chrisean’s momma is a ‘Dorsey.’ They are related to me!”

Saffold continued, “All the Dorsey’s are related. They are all strong and act like that.”

Since coming to the conclusion that Blueface and Rock are cousins, fans of the two have taken to IG to comment on the revelations, saying, “I see the resemblance now.”

Though some people do believe what Saffold has said about Blueface and Rock, some fans were quick to call Saffold out for “clout” chasing, as they think she’s lying because Rock may not allow her to see her grandson.

Since Blueface’s mom has come out with this baffling news, neither he nor Rock has commented on what’s been said. Rock, however, did post to her IG a statement regarding the birth of her son, saying, “His name is Chrisean and he will be loved and respected.”