‘Anti-glasses’ influencer slammed for saying bad eyesight caused by “spiritual” reasons

An ‘anti-glasses’ influencer is coming under fire for claiming that people’s bad eyesight can be caused by “spiritual” reasons and saying glasses are a scam.

What in the world did we ever do before glasses? Well, before the 13th century, people with poor eyesight simply had to squint before the first pairs of eyeglasses were eventually invented in Italy.

Since then, nearsightedness has been on the rise as people work more closely in offices and on computers. Now, there’s more people with myopia (nearsightedness) than ever before… but one influencer doesn’t think glasses are the answer.

Myopia is caused when the eye is too long or oval-shaped instead of being round, but influencer and ‘holistic master coach’ Samantha Lotus says that “spiritual reasons” could be behind bad eyesight.

Instagram: samantha_lotus Samantha Lotus is a ‘holistic master coach’ who believes that bad eyesight can be caused by “spiritual reasons.”

Influencer goes viral for controversial ‘anti-glasses grift’

Samantha Lotus is coming under fire on social media after a video of hers went viral, wherein she said people should ditch their glasses and try out her method of “healing” to cure their bad eyesight.

“You may have been told that you need glasses, but that’s actually a lie,” she said. “There are mental, emotional, physical, and even spiritual reasons why you may not be seeing.”

Instead of opting for a pair of prescription lenses, Samantha says people should try out her $11 Vision Healing Masterclass to see better — a class where she says participants can “decide today that you can see and that your body knows how to heal.”

One Twitter/X user took Samantha’s master class, where the influencer claims that trauma and PTSD are to blame for bad eyesight, which people can simply “choose to let go.”

After Samantha’s video went viral, she’s been the talk of the town online, leaving users baffled.

“I am legally blind with an eyesight of 20/400. Without glasses/contacts I would be this crazy thing called… blind,” one netizen said.

“This video is so cruel to visually disabled people!” another wrote. “…it is LITERALLY impossible that I could regain any vision this way, trying to take advantage of blind people and make money off of them this way is so dishonest and cruel. I hope no one falls for it.”

“She says, ‘If you don’t believe me, read the comments,’ but I can’t without glasses,” another joked. “It’s quite a problem.”

Thus far, Samantha hasn’t publicly responded to the backlash against her… but she did seemingly make her TikTok account private in the following weeks.

This is just the latest fad to come under fire online after skincare experts warned netizens against using beef tallow on their skin after the method went viral online.