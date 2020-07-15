Anthony Reeves responds to backlash after MAGA hat spotted in TikTok

Popular Tiktokker Anthony “luvanthony” Reeves has come under fire after eagle-eyed fans spotted a “Make America Great Again” hat in a TikTok posted by Avani Gregg.

Anthony Reeves is a member of TikTok’s Sway House in Los Angeles. He has 9.3 million TikTok followers and 2 million Instagram followers. He is also known for dating Hype House member Avani Gregg who herself boasts 22.4 million TikTok followers.

Creator 'Ronnielukyanov' duetted a TikTok posted by Avani, which has since been deleted and zoomed in on what looked like a MAGA hat in the corner. It was promptly posted to TikTokroom where fans expressed their outrage, with one adding “I used to be so in love with Anthony but now every time I see him I get angry.”

Anthony and Avani were quick to leap onto TikTokroom and Twitter to explain that it was Anthony who owned the hat, but that he is not a Trump supporter. Avani tweeted that Anthony received the hat as a gift.

also the hat is signed, that’s why it’s 3k yes a dumb white supremacist will pay 3k for a hat signed by their “leader”. — avani dicaprio (1990s edition) (@lilpapivoni) July 15, 2020

She explained that she wanted him to burn it, but he had decided to sell the hat “and profit off a dumb trump supporter”, saying that it was worth $3,000 because it was signed.

Avani hit out at critics on Twitter, she wrote “I’m so done with y’all reaching. I AM NOT A TRUMP SUPPORTER ASK ANYONE.”

“Yes, a dumb white supremacist will pay 3k for a hat signed by their ‘leader’... y’all make me wanna rip my head off and put it in a blender”

Anthony also defended himself on Twitter explaining that “Ya boy is trying to make a bag” and wrote, “I’m not gonna get canceled for that damn hat.”

“There’s a reason why I never wore and it’s also sitting behind OTHER HATS I’M SELLING,” Anthony wrote.

Anthony has confirmed that of the money that he makes from selling the hat, $1,000 will be going to two different Black Lives Matter charities and $1,000 will be to a charity helping out with the crisis in Yemen.