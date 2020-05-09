Anomaly overtakes Summit1g as fastest growing Twitch streamer

Popular CS:GO YouTuber ‘Anomaly’ has overtaken Twitch star Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar as the fastest-growing individual streamer on Amazon’s broadcasting platform amid the Valorant hype.

Anomaly has built a massive following, mainly on YouTube, for his CS:GO videos, but when Riot announced they would be releasing an FPS title of their own, he was among the first to try his hand at Valorant’s closed beta.

The Swedish star was overwhelmed with support for his first few streams following its release, even overtaking some of the longest-standing streamers on Twitch in terms of viewer count.

Valorant’s closed beta is already showing signs of massive potential, similar to the early days of Fortnite, which boosted the number of casual viewers that had started to express interest in the game.

Riot also chose to partner with Twitch for the occasion, as access to the beta was given out exclusively to those who were watching Valorant streams on the site, which had a massive part to play in channel growth for stars like Anomaly.

Anomaly would often be among the top Valorant streamers while he was live, and has since overtaken summit1g as the platform’s fastest-growing individual content creator with over 1.25 million followers in just 30 days, according to TwitchMetrics.

The achievement is highly impressive, particularly with the amount of sports stars that have joined Twitch in recent weeks and would also have been experiencing a lot of sudden growth, as seen with world-class footballer Sergio Aguero who ranked in 4th.

However, summit1g has not been happy with how Anomaly has achieved his recent success, claiming in a recent stream that he had resorted to "scummy" tactics to see this level of growth.

The criticism started after certain streamers on Valorant played recordings of their Vods from previous days on their channel while they were sleeping or taking a break, to stay on top of the category on Twitch and maintain the massive viewership numbers.

While Anomaly was mentioned by summit1g, there supposedly many more streamers on the platform who take advantage of this tactic, which has sparked community backlash and controversy.