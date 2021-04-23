AnEsonGib vs Tayler Holder announced for YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event - Dexerto

On June 5, 14 of YouTube and TikTok’s biggest personalities will throw down in the boxing ring to determine which platform is superior — and one of its most anticipated mystery fights has finally been revealed.

Influencer boxing is becoming the new mainstream attraction. Ever since KSI vs Joe Weller in 2018, a slew of high-profile social media stars have decided to settle their beef in the ring, and it’s yielded some surprisingly profitable results.

In wake of Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson in 2020, TikTok’s Bryce Hall and YouTube’s Austin McBroom stirred up their own rivalry, resulting in a huge lineup between 14 of the two websites’ biggest personalities.

While much of the lineup has already been determined, two fights on the card had yet to be fully revealed, with Tayler Holder and Danny Duncan facing off against then-unannounced opponents.

This changed on April 23, when YouTuber AnEsonGib revealed that he’ll be throwing down with TikTok star Tayler Holder in an effort to overcome his previous loss against Jake Paul.

That’s right; AnEsonGib is no stranger to the boxing ring, having taken on Jake Paul in January 2020. Unfortunately, this wasn’t a win for Gib, as he was folded by his American rival in the very first round.

This upcoming fight has fans hopeful that he’ll make a major comeback — and it seems that Gib is hopeful of this himself, dubbing his bout “Redemption in Miami.”

Thus far, Taylor Holder hasn’t said much regarding the fight, but has confirmed that he’s spending ample time in the boxing gym and is working out two times a day.

When is YouTubers vs TikTokers?

YouTubers vs TikTokers will take place on June 5 and is exclusively available on multi-content streaming platform LiveXLive.

According to LivexLive’s Instagram post, the event will take place in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

In just two months, one of social media’s biggest fights will go down — and with Jake Paul promising to fight anyone who “impresses” him, this could be far from the last influencer boxing lineup we see.