Andy Milonakis slams Twitch viewer’s inappropriate language in chat: “Stick to Roblox”

TV star turned Twitch streamer Andy Milonakis roasted a viewer who was spouting vulgar language by telling them to “stick to Roblox.”

Andy Milonakis has been entertaining his fans since his original MTV show, The Andy Milonakis Show, which aired on MTV all the way back in 2005.

Since then, he’s stepped away from television and became an IRL streamer on Twitch, where he’s grown an audience of over 600,000 followers and, occasionally, delivers a solid roast to the ones who get out of hand in the chat.

YouTube: Andy Milonakis Andy Milonakis has become one of Twitch’s most popular IRL streamers.

Andy Milonakis savagely roasts viewer

The 46-year-old streamer was live from a Korean hotel lobby when one viewer dropped some particularly foul language in his chat.

The viewer in question said, “Have you f*cked any Korean thots?”

Andy instantly snapped back at the viewer. He said, “Listen, stick to Roblox, okay? That kind of language, you’re not meant for it yet.”

He continued, “Stick to Roblox and Minecraft. And, when your mother tells you to clean your room, just f*kin’ listen to her. Okay? We don’t need any more sh*theads.”

Andy finished the brutal evisceration of the viewer and said, “I know it’s tough being 13 years old.”

Clearly, Milonakis is not a fan of younger viewers in his chat thinking it’s okay to say foul language they wouldn’t typically use in real life. Andy ended up giving the kid a good life lesson instructing them to listen to their mom and clean their room rather than spamming his chat.