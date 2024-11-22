Andrew Tate’s online university hacked with emails & private chat logs leaked

Andrew Tate’s online University has been hacked, and hundreds of thousands of emails and private chat logs have been leaked online.

As first reported by The Daily Dot, content creator and online personality Andrew Tate was the subject of a major hack. His online University, The Real World, was infiltrated, and thousands of private records were leaked online.

While not a University in the conventional sense, The Real World, formerly known as Hustler’s University, offers its users “advanced training and mentoring” about earning money.

The website’s home page states that “Money making is a skill” and that it aims to “teach [users] how to master it.”

While streaming an episode of “Emergency Meeting” on Rumble, the hackers flooded the main chatroom of Tate’s online university, spamming AI-generated images of Tate draped in the LGBTQ+ flag, emojis of the Transgender flag, a Feminist fist icon, and more.

The hackers provided a statement to the Daily Dot, claiming that after gaining access to Tate’s online University, they could “upload emojis, delete attachments, crash everyone’s clients, and temporarily ban people” from the platform.

In addition, it was reported that over 794,000 usernames of the site’s current and former members were leaked, over 320,000 email addresses were obtained, and the contents of 395 private chat servers were also obtained.

These leaked private chat logs contain conversations in which users of Andrew Tate’s online University were complaining about the “LGBTQ agenda.”

One such leaked private message reading is as follows:

“LGBTQ agenda, the matrix. I live in a very good area with a very good home life, but I am sick of all this garbage happening here.”

A source close to the breach detailed to the Daily Dot that the motive for this violation was “hacktivism,” the same source claiming that the platform’s security was “hilariously insecure.”

Andrew Tate has yet to address this new security breach as of this writing. However, we’ll update this article if he does issue a statement.