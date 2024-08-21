The home of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan in Romania has been raided by authorities investigating human trafficking allegations. These include some allegations involving minors.

As reported by AP, DIICOT, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, is investigating multiple allegations. DIICOT is looking into human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements, and money laundering.

Four homes were being searched on August 21 as part of the investigation, including Tate’s home in Bucharest.

Andrew Tate is currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking and rape. He and his brother have denied all the allegations against them.

AP reports “dozens of police officers and forensic personnel were scouring Tate’s large property on the edge of the capital Bucharest.”

A spokesperson for Tate said, “although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering.” However, they did not mention the allegations involving minors.

In a statement, DIICOT said: “During the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.”

Sky Andrew Tate was initially arrested in 2022.

The brothers – along with two Romanian women – were initially arrested in 2022, and held in custody before being released on house arrest. They are no longer under house arrest, but cannot leave Romania.

They were permitted to travel within the European Union on July 5. This decision was later overturned, meaning they must remain in Romania as they await trial.

Under Romanian law, if found guilty, Andrew and Tristan Tate could be imprisoned for as long as ten years for trafficking adults. Harsher sentences could also be meted out if charges of trafficking minors are brought against the brothers.

They have denied all charges against them. A date for the trial has not yet been set.