Andrew Tate spends $12,000 on Bugattis after authorities seized his cars

Romanian authorities seized all of Andrew Tate’s cars following his arrest in December 2022 and now he’s bought 10 new Bugattis — but there’s a catch.

On December 30, 2022, Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two others were arrested after Romanian authorities raided their house in Bucharest.

Just days later, they seized all of Andrew Tate’s assets, including his iconic Bugatti Chiron and the rest of his cars.

Tate’s since been released on house arrest and shared that he spent $12,000 on Bugattis in a recent video on Twitter — but it’s not what you think.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate spends $12,000 on Bugatti scooters

On April 24, Andrew Tate uploaded a video showing off his new Bugatti’s worth around $12,000.

“They raided my house and took all my cars so I bought 10 new Bugattis,” he said. “Haha, DIICOT, see you at the next house raid.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I am the fastest man in the world.”

As many probably guessed just based on the amount of money spent, Andrew Tate didn’t buy a new Bugatti car but instead a total of 10 new electric scooters created by Bugatti.

Article continues after ad

They can’t reach speeds anywhere near the Bugatti Chiron that Tate is well known for, but they’re not exactly a small investment at $1,200 a piece.

They’re available in three colors on the Bugatti website, or you can save a few bucks and grab one if you’re near a Costco.

For more entertainment news and other Andrew Tate stories, check out our coverage.