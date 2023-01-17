Andrew Tate fans storm streets of Athens in protest

Fans of Andrew Tate stormed the streets of Athens, Greece in protest of the controversial commentator’s arrest, shouting chants of “Free Top G” as they marched.

Andrew Tate is currently being detained by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized criminal activity.

Tate, a former kickboxer, is best known for his inflammatory online commentary about women. He went viral online in mid 2022 after his views sparked outrage on social media, garnering attention from major influencers and even mainstream figures.

He was notably arrested on December 29 after famously taunting climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, with law enforcement raiding his home. Tate and his brother, Tristan, were set to be held by authorities for 24 hours, but this period was extended for 30 days.

Although the Tate brothers appealed their detainment, the request was denied, with the siblings relegated to prison for at least 30 days amid an ongoing investigation.

Andrew Tate’s arrest sparks fan protest in Greece

Tate’s arrest has sparked a major conversation online — and has, apparently, incited protests from fans, as well.

On January _, a swath of Tate fans swarmed the streets of Athens, Greece, shouting chants of “Free Top G!” as they marched.

The protest took place on Ermou Street, a central pedestrian shopping district in Athens. Several video recordings of the ordeal were posted to Twitter, where fans of Tate are clashing with the kickboxer’s critics.

This protest follows recent comments from Tate (or a representative for the commentator) via Twitter, where he claimed that “anyone who believes I’m a human trafficker is genuinely a moron.”

“Anyone smart enough to understand the American System is unfair would be mind blown by the injustice of the Romanian System,” he added.

Tate’s assets have also been seized, including his collection of luxury vehicles, which boast an estimated worth of “five million euro.”

For now, Tate’s Twitter account has been sporadically active as he remains in custody.