Andrew Schulz says Chris Rock was “soft” to not retaliate to Will Smith slap

Andrew Schulz claims that Chris Rock looked weak after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. The Flagrant 2 podcast host argued that the legendary comedian was more concerned with his Hollywood career than defending himself.

On March 27, Hollywood celebrated its 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. The televised award show was overshadowed however when actor Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the host made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett.

Andrew Schulz reacted to the viral incident during his Flagrant 2 podcast. While he condemned Smith for not being able to take a joke, the YouTube comedian claimed that Chris Rock looked “soft” for not addressing the assault.

Andrew Schulz claims Chris Rock had weak response to Will Smith Oscar slap

The shocking moment happened towards the end of the Oscars event when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. After being slapped by Will Smith on stage, the actor screamed obscenities from his seat at the stunned comedian.

According to Andrew Schulz however, Chris Rock should have done more. “Chris was about to unload. He needed to,” he said. “We would have been fine if he went crazy. Bleep him out. He got slapped on TV. Literally slapped on the Super Bowl for losers. I don’t think Chris is p**y for not hitting Will back, I think he is because he was worried about his career.”

The Flagrant 2 host argued that Rock did nothing because he wanted to be in more movies. “He didn’t hit him back so he could be in Zootopia 4. That’s the sad thing. That’s the soft thing!” Schulz exclaimed.

(Topic starts at 7:59)

The YouTube comic also added that Rock should have at least addressed the situation with words. “I empathize. But you got to address that s**t, fam. You got to start going in,” he said. “At least say “I’ll see you backstage” or “Hey Will, some of us have more professionalism, some of us have a little more decorum. The show must go on. But I’ll see you backstage.’”

Although he was critical of Chris Rock’s response to the situation, Schulz also called Will Smith a “p**y” due to attacking someone much smaller in height and weight than him.

Interestingly, the YouTuber said he’s also dealt with similar backlash for a joke before. In Harlem, Andrew Schulz said an angry viewer punched him after he roasted the audience member. However, he claims he responded to the situation, unlike Rock.