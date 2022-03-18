Andrew Schulz & Akaash slam The Simpsons over Joe Rogan sketch

Comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh criticized The Simpsons after the FOX animation mocked Joe Rogan in a March 2022 episode.

Ever since its debut in 1989, the Simpsons have lampooned and satirized celebrities and real-life events. In a Season 33 episode that aired in March 2022, the long-running series set its sights on popular Spotify commentator Joe Rogan.

Not everyone was a fan of the sketch, though, as comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh argued the joke “missed the mark.” During the Flagrant 2 podcast, the two creators explained why the gag “made no sense” and “was not funny.”

Andrew Schulz calls out the Simpsons for Joe Rogan joke

In the Simpsons episode “You Won’t Believe What This Is About,” Homer Simpsons find himself isolated by Springville after being canceled. The clumsy father is then seen walking to the only place that will let him in: a building labeled “Right-Wing Podcast House: All Pariahs Welcome.” When a character that looks like Joe Rogan welcomes him inside, the protagonist slams the door in the podcaster’s face.

Andrew Schulz reacted to the joke during the Flagrant 2 podcast and broke down why it didn’t work with his co-hosts. Akaash Singh launched in and exclaimed, “New Simspons jokes are so embarrassing. It’s so bad, so unfunny, so un-entertaining. They don’t say anything. Like the Simpsons used to say s**t that cut. Even the Joe Rogan thing, it’s like, what are you trying to say? Yeah, like NOBODY wants to be a part of Joe Rogan’s podcast at like 11 million listeners a day. It’s just not funny.”

Schulz agreed and responded to Singh’s take, adding, “Who wouldn’t want to do Rogan? Every Simpsons writer would want to do Rogan. They probably have. I think Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum voice actor Hank Azaria has been on it. I think he has. So it’s like, what are you talking about!?”

Andrew Schulz went on to question whether the show had become “out of touch” after the Season 33 joke aired in March. The comedian’s podcast was further critical of newer Simpson episode’s losing their “bite” in their gags.

This isn’t the first time Akaash Singh has been critical of the animated show’s modern seasons. In February 2022, the 37-year-old released his first stand-up comedy special on YouTube titled “Bring Back Apu” – a reference to the series dropping the Kwik-E-Mart owner in recent years.