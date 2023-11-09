AMP’s Fanum picks a fridge in his GQ 10 things he can’t live without

YouTuber and AMP member Fanum was interviewed by GQ magazine for his list of 10 things he can’t live without, adding a fridge to the top of the list.

Fanum, who has garnered more than 1.57 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1.7 million followers on Twitch, is an original member of AMP (Any Means Possible), along with fellow streaming superstar, Kai Cenat.

Subsequently gaining a massive following on social media, they’re known for their IRL challenge videos, which gain millions of views within hours of being uploaded.

In November, Fanum was interviewed by GQ Magazine, for their popular video series, ‘10 Things Fanum Can’t Live Without.’

We’ve seen other celebrities add some pretty weird stuff to their list over the years, like Ed Sheeran, who added his security guard, Kev, and Usher, who added a pair of rollerblades.

Fanum, however, is the first-ever celebrity to add a household fridge to the list.

Fanum’s fridge pick goes viral

Fans were clearly amused by Fanum’s decision, who is an avid food lover. He can be seen regularly stealing Kai Centat’s food in videos. This even prompted the latter to invent a ‘Fanum Tax.’

Underneath the X/Twitter post, fans played on this phrase, stating “He then went onto fanum tax everyone else in the area.”

Another questioned, “Did bro just bring a whole a** fridge?” Another shared similar levels of disbelief: “I thought it was gonna be a mini fridge but a whole damn fridge bro?”

Many, however, praised Fanum’s decision, claiming “Fanum making too much sense.” Another concurred, “He’s right, a fridge is a must have.”

One fan however, pointed out that Fanum may be “trolling” fans, as he seems to hold in his laughter when the interviewer brings the fridge into frame.

Whether he’s serious or not, there’s no question that Fanum loves his food.