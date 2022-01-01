Amouranth opens up on “unwarranted danger” of Twitch stardom after threats

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa opened up about the “unwarranted danger” of Twitch stardom and revealed the extent of harassment she and other female content creators are subject to.

Amouranth is no stranger to being harassed both online and in person. She’s endured everything from arson attacks to people trying to cancel her. It’s even gotten to the point where she considered quitting for good.

However, she has weathered the storm and persevered — so far. In 2021, she was crowned the top female Twitch star of the year. But it came at the hefty price of being exposed to “unwarranted danger,” which she opened about on social media.

“I don’t hate what I do. I don’t hate how much I do it usually even,” said Amouranth. “It’s the harassment [that I hate]. The unwarranted danger that comes from it when I’m just doing my own thing, minding my own business.”

Amouranth also explained how female streamers are subject to the worst of it: “All women content creators get varying degrees of harassment, but being live exposes you to the most extreme form of said persecution.

“Multiply that by the frequency and duration that one streams, then amplify for scale and view count. Someone lacking empathy wouldn’t understand.”

I don’t hate WHAT I do. I don’t hate how much I do it usually even. It’s the harassment, the unwarranted danger that comes from it when I’m just doing my own thin, minding my own biz and not hurting anyone. Someone lacking empathy or smol just wouldn’t understand https://t.co/BLB8SsKnVz — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) December 31, 2021

Amouranth isn’t the only content creator who has spoken about these issues.

In August 2021, Ludwig Ahgren revealed the “terrifying” reality of being a Twitch star, especially for female streamers.

However, if Amouranth ever decides to step away due to all the harassment, it will mark a new beginning. She even has a ‘retirement’ plan in mind — but it’ll be far more disconnected than her current online presence.