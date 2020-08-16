Amouranth tears up in emotional chat with psychiatrist Dr. K on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth got emotional in a chat with streamer psychiatrist Dr. K when discussing the strain of streaming as an occupation, and the difficulty of taking care of her offline self.

Amouranth, real name Kaitlyn Siragusa, is a streamer with over 1.5 million followers. While her career has boomed, skyrocketing to become one of the most popular creators on the platform, she has also undergone her fair share of trials.

Advertisement

She received her third Twitch ban in May 2020, which increased scrutiny on her once again. This followed on from her gym stream ban earlier in March, and her September 2019 ban for a wardrobe malfunction on stream.

Inevitably the pressure of streaming as a job culminates in a huge level of stress, particularly for anxious personalities. Here’s where Dr. K comes in.

Advertisement

Psychiatrist Dr. Alok Kanojia, HealthyGamer_GG on Twitch, is known for providing conversations with streamers, and has become popular on the platform. He received attention following streams such as his discussion with Mizkif, where they talked about his struggles with ADHD and how that affected him in his daily life.

Topic starts at 2:05:00

In Dr. K’s discussion with Amouranth, he talked about how she is putting her internet personality first instead of caring for her real self, Kaitlyn. “You’ve lost touch with yourself,” he said.

Amouranth discussed the pressure of the workload, and how many creators probably feel the same way. “The grind is like, taking away part of what made them ‘them’ before social media.” She also said “it sucks that, like, I’m losing myself.”

Advertisement

Dr. K touched on the difficult relationship between the audience and the creator, and the problems that arise in setting boundaries. “The internet loves when content creators don’t get to be human.”

He described her as “a normal wonderful person who has had life, social media, and streaming get to them, because that’s what it does.”

Dr. K’s approach of discussing streamer’s insecurities and fears with them publicly is his way of breaking down the often toxic wall between audiences and online personalities, and it certainly seems to have struck a chord with Amouranth.