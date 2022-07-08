Amouranth takes jab at Maya after placing bottom of her Twitch tier list

Dylan Horetski . 9 hours ago

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth has taken a friendly jab at Maya Higa after she was placed at the bottom of Maya’s “funniest streamer” tier list.

In early June, xQc created a tier list of streamers and placed Hasan in the B-tier. This promoted Hasan to slam xQc for promoting gambling to kids, which began drama that was eventually quashed a few weeks later.

Maya Higa created a tier list of “funniest Twitch streamers” during her July 6 broadcast, placing Amouranth and Hasan at the bottom.

This also kicked off a bit of cheeky drama, as Amouranth has taken a jab at Maya in a tweet on her alt Twitter account.

Amouranth takes a jab at Maya

On her alternate Twitter account, WildKait, Amouranth first shared a screenshot of an article detailing Maya’s tier list.

Amouranth retweeted it and said: “Then stand, Maya Higa Weehawken, Dawn Guns drawn A. ranth.”

Just a few hours later on that same day, Amouranth made another jab at being placed at the bottom of Maya’s tier list, mentioning her former relationship with Twitch star Mizkif.

“I would put Maya at the top of a funniest streamer tier list. She gave Mizkif a shot, now that’s funny,” she said.

Maya was clear about why she placed Amouranth at the bottom of the list. She explained: “Amouranth has made me laugh before with self-aware jokes. That being said, funny is not what she does.”

Amouranth has created a bit of her own identity as an influencer over the last few years. She’s worked to become the most-watched Female Twitch streamer on the platform, all while making moves as an entrepreneur with gas station purchases and even a plastic ball company.

With this lighthearted jab towards Maya though, it’s clear that the back-and-forth is all in good fun.