Amouranth says Adam Levine also slid into her DMs on OnlyFans

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is the latest woman to come forward alleging that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine DM’d her while married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine continues to swim in a pool of hot water as more women have come forward following news of his alleged affair with OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh.

Stroh claims that she was “exploited” and “completely manipulated” by Levine during their year-long affair. Levine denies cheating, but admitted to sending flirtatious DMs. In a shocking twist, she may have not been the only one he was messaging.

Alyson Rosef, comedian Maryka, and Levine’s former yoga teacher, Alanna Zabel, have all come forward. Now, Twitch icon Amouranth is the latest to claim that Levine was in her DMs too.

Instagram: sumnerstroh / YouTube:Team CoCo Adam Levine has denied Stroh’s cheating accusations.

Amouranth claims Adam Levine sent her messages on OF

On Twitter, Amouranth shared a screenshot from another DM Levine allegedly sent where he wrote, “it is truly unreal how f**king hot you are.”

According to Siragusa, she was able to “recognize” him from her OnlyFans DMs, though it seems as if she never responded.

Additionally, she didn’t share any of the messages Levine apparently sent her and it’s unclear if they’re still floating around in her inbox.

The hot tub streamer refused to further elaborate on the situation, so we might need to wait a bit more for any proof to surface. That is, of course, if any exists to begin with as Amouranth could very well be trolling.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time an artist has slid into her DMs with “interesting” messages. Back in July, Amouranth exposed DMs from rapper Lil B asking her for custom feet pictures.

We’ll have to wait and see how this story develops and if Amouranth can produce proof that the singer really did try messaging her as the dirty laundry from this steamy affair saga continues to unfold.