Amouranth reveals which Hollywood actress she wants to play her in a Twitch movie

Streaming sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed which two actresses she would want to play her if a movie about Twitch was ever in the works.

Amouranth has become one of the top streamers in the world. With millions of followers spread across multiple platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and OF, she’s taken the world by storm.

On Twitch, she’s helped pioneer the notorious hot tub meta and has frequently pushed the boundaries of what’s acceptable on the Amazon-owned site, earning her quite a few bans in the process.

As such, it’s no surprise that if a movie about Twitch were to be made, someone would need to play the part of Amouranth – and the streamer has a couple of big-name actresses in mind.

Advertisement

Can I get scarlet Johansson or Alexandra dadDario? — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 24, 2022

Amouranth wants Scarlett Johansson to play her

In response to a Dexerto question on Twitter asking fans which actors would be best suited to play certain streamers, Siragusa herself decided to weigh in.

“Can I get Scarlett Johansson or Alexandra Daddario?” she asked.

Johansson is easily one of the most recognizable household actresses in the world. The 37-year-old is best known for her role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2020, she was nominated for best actress for her role as Nicole Barber in the 2019 film Marriage Story.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Daddario has starred in over 30 movies and TV shows, but may be best remembered for a certain scene in Truth Detective season one which saw her get cozy with Woody Harrelson.

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch dad goes viral for crying after daughter raids small streamer

Fans, however, weren’t all convinced with Amouranth’s suggestions, with one recommending Scottish actress Karen Gillan while others jokingly said Elijah Wood or Justin Bieber should play her part.

It will be fun to see what the future holds for Amouranth and if a Hollywood movie featuring her gets off the ground. In the meantime, the 28-year-old has already had a full VICE documentary made about her rise to Twitch stardom.