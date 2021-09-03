Amouranth reveals two big projects: Twitch documentary & hot tub game show

Uber-popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has teased two massive new projects she will be involved in, including a bizarre hot tub game show.

Amouranth is easily one of the biggest content creators on the planet, boasting millions of followers across multiple platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, and some other sites found in her Linktree.

Such success has resulted in the entertainer earning a whopping $1.3M each month, and now, it seems like she’s going to have her very own documentary.

On September 3, the Twitch megastar took to her personal Twitter account to announce that a documentary produced by a “big media org” about her life is in the works.

The documentary will apparently be about her life both in and outside of streaming, and give a more personal look at Siragusa’s rise to internet stardom.

Not much else is known about the documentary, but she also revealed that she could be getting her very own game show… of sorts.

“Where do I find the time?” the streamer rhetorically asked.

Amouranth becoming a hot tub “gameshow gurl?”

Now, this last part seems incredibly bizarre, but ever since the hot tub meta took over Twitch back in 2021, fans have been eating it up.

“And being a GAMESHOW GURL?” she teased before adding, “…in a hot tub?”

Still, it’s anyone’s guess exactly what this gameshow will entail and what Amouranth’s role will be.

5 years ago almost to the day The cosplay that started this journey, I think I had 15k followers across my entire social media platforms combined. Jessica Nigri commented on one of the tracer cosplay ones and I was like “omg I’ve made it” ❤️😅 https://t.co/Ifi829ZnzJ pic.twitter.com/K0Q1eAlUjs — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) September 3, 2021

Shortly after announcing these projects, Amouranth gave herself a bit of a pat on the back, reposting an old Tracer Overwatch cosplay of hers back when she had just 15,000 followers.

“The cosplay that started this journey, I think I had 15k followers across my entire social media platforms combined,” she wrote.

It’s going to be very interesting to see what these projects are and how they form, and we can’t wait to find out what Amouranth has in store for us in the future.