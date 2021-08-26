Amouranth reveals she’s been offered money to coach content creators

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed that content creators have offered her some serious money to coach them in order to help build their channels.

Amouranth is one of the most successful content creators on the internet, with millions of followers on multiple platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and some more “adult” websites.

With the streamer making over $1.3 million every month with her content, it’s not surprising that others have asked her for help – something she’s more than willing to offer for free.

Sadly, it seems like her free advice would be better received if it came with a price tag instead.

Feeling very grateful for the amount of DMs I’m receiving asking for advice or further questions about growth. It makes me so happy I’m able to help someone in anyway to reach their goals for content creation, and I want to continue to be able to do that ❤️ — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) August 26, 2021

“Feeling very grateful for the amount of DMs I’m receiving asking for advice or further questions about growth,” she wrote on social media. “It makes me so happy I’m able to help someone in anyway to reach their goals for content creation, and I want to continue to be able to do that.”

Siragusa didn’t name anyone in particular or state which platforms she’s being asked about, but Twitch and Instagram are two likely candidates.

Despite the content Goddess supplying fellow creators with tips, her feedback seems to fall on deaf ears, as Amouranth noted there was truth in the expression “if you’re good at something, never do it for free.”

There’s truth in the adage “if you’re good at it never do it for free” People have offered $$ to coach them but when I volunteer info for free it’s less than welcome & everyone misconstrues the advice I’ve heard ebook sellers say that free ebooks have like a sub 1% open rate https://t.co/UMQgoesED8 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) August 26, 2021

“People have offered $$ to coach them but when I volunteer info for free it’s less than welcome & everyone misconstrues the advice,” she revealed. “I’ve heard ebook sellers say that free ebooks have like a sub 1% open rate.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean Amouranth is going to start offering coaching lessons, but it goes to show that the impact she has is monumental and people really care about what she brings to the table content-wise.

Hopefully, those who seek advice can take it before she actually begins charging money for potential coaching sessions.