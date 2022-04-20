Amouranth reveals plans to set up her own ‘e-girl’ agency

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has announced she is in the process of setting up her very own ‘e-girl’ agency, following on from the surprising news that she would be retiring from her own career as an “e-girl”.

As well as her incredible streaming career, Amouranth has branched out into several different business ventures to diversify her revenue streams, one of which was her role as what she herself describes as an e-girl.

However, Amouranth sent shockwaves across her fanbase after revealing that she was retiring from OnlyFans and stepping away from her e-girl career.

Although, Amouranth isn’t exiting the space completely, as the 28-year-old revealed that she is on the way to developing her own agency. The idea for the venture is to help emerging female content creators grow and develop their businesses.

Amouranth shares e-girl agency plans

On April 20, Amouranth shared with fans that she and her team were “training up and scaling up” to launch a talent agency that will mainly represent e-girls and female OF content creators.

“I’ve done a ton of calls with very interesting people RE ancillary services and had a ton of outreach,” the streamer said.

However, things can’t quite get underway just yet. Amouranth claimed that before she gets to work on her new talent agency, she has to sort out everything for her new show Streamer Royale. “First we have to produce Streamer Royale, but we will be having talks and schooling new hires concurrently!”

Amouranth confirmed the plan is to start the ball rolling with her e-girl agency around late May or early June.

As well as helping to establish the careers of aspiring female creators, the agency aims to “streamline, optimize and help provide assistants/editors/etc personnel for [an e-girl’s] content creation/fans site businesses!”

While Amouranth has previously stated that she was tired of the “constant grind” of being an e-girl, she is now committed to using her experiences to help others achieve their dream. After all, it’s certainly helped her make a whopping amount of cash in the past.