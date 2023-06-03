Amouranth reveals disturbing story about fan who hugged her: ‘I should have charged him’

Twitch streamer Amouranth has revealed her most disturbing interaction with a fan — who gave her a hug at a comic convention she was cosplaying at.

Whether it be stalkers or obsessed fanatics, sadly, it’s not uncommon for our favorite influencers to have some rather unconventional experiences with fans.

Twitch streamer and OnlyFans model Amouranth is certainly one of many to have her fair share of unsettling experiences — notably having to deal with stalkers who’ve even attempted to break into her home on several occasions.

Amouranth reveals most disturbing fan interaction

During a recent June 2 episode of the That’s What She Said podcast, the Twitch star was asked about her most bizarre interaction with a fan. The business-savvy streamer described an experience running a booth at a comic convention — where she felt obliged to give a fan a hug.

“I was being a cosplay guest at a comic convention in Huston, I think it was just Spider-Gwen,” she described. “This guy comes up to me with a sign on his shirt, he’s hanging it from around his neck, it says ‘free hugs’ and he doesn’t even say a word to me.”

The Twitch star continued, explaining how she caved in, ultimately giving the man a hug to avoid looking like an “a**hole” in front of her fans.

“I’m on stream, and I don’t want to look like an asshole because I’m running a booth and I’m supposed to be nice to fans. I wanna be nice to everyone, but now I wish I wasn’t,” she said.

Amouranth then demonstrated how the fan went in for a hug, before letting out an awkward audible groan. “I should’ve charged for that hug,” the streamer added.

Amouranth further explained how she’s now “much wiser” when interacting with fans, before suggesting she may even begin charging to “step on them” in the future.