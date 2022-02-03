Amouranth reveals cheeky Twitch donation goal after losing $300,000 in one day

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is looking to earn back a whopping $300,000 she lost after her Facebook stock plummeted.

Amouranth may be best known for her controversial hot tub streams and OF content, but she’s also a savvy businesswoman, frequently posting about her investments on social media.

In 2021, the model revealed she was making over $1M a month and used that income to purchase a gas station, a 7-Eleven, and a ton of Visa stock as a birthday gift to herself.

While she has had a lot of success business-wise, there are always risks. Unfortunately for Siragusa, one out of her control seems to have cost her a small fortune.

This is why I don’t do financial advice segments, and I don’t give recommendations! You can give someone a pick, but you cannot give them your conviction, or help them stomach drawdowns. This is business as usual for me and I had a super productive day shooting content on — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 3, 2022

Amouranth loses $300k after Facebook stock plummets

On Thursday, February 3, shares of Facebook’s parent company ‘Meta’ dropped a whopping 23%. According to CNBC, this was due to a lack of forecasted revenue growth in the next quarter.

For Amouranth, this meant a big hit, as she had money tied up in Facebook. Quite a bit, actually.

“Today I lost almost $300,000 due to Facebook stock tanking after hours,” she wrote. “This is why I don’t do financial advice segments, and I don’t give recommendations! You can give someone a pick, but you cannot give them your conviction, or help them stomach drawdowns.”

The DREAM would be amazon tanking 20% in some kind of overreaction…. I’d buy a controlling interest in the company 😂😂😂😂 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) February 3, 2022

Luckily, however, she’s taking the loss in stride and added that she had a full day of productive content shooting and was hoping that Amazon would see its stock prices fall hard in the future.

“The DREAM would be Amazon tanking 20% in some kind of overreaction…. I’d buy a controlling interest in the company,” she added to the tune of four laughing emojis. “Ok about to go live gotta make this money back.”

Following this, Amouranth posted a new donation goal of $291,775 – the exact amount she lost with Facebook.

Of course, this was likely just done for fun, but given how many followers she has spread through multiple platforms, it will be fun to see if she can make that money back and then some.