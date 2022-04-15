Amouranth responds to critics labelling her “fake smart” for investment posts

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has hit back at critics accusing her of being “fake smart” and claiming that she uses big words to make herself sound cleverer than she actually is.

While many Twitch fans know Amouranth as the most popular woman on the livestreaming platform, she’s also become a very successful businesswoman outside of streaming too.

She’s made multi-million dollar investments, buying gas stations and inflatable pool equipment businesses, and often speaks out about her ventures and why she’s making certain decisions.

So, when some people accused her of being “fake smart,” she didn’t feel like letting them get away with it.

In an impassioned rant on her second Twitter account, wildkait, Amouranth responded to the criticism and spoke out against the notion that she’s not actually a smart entrepreneur.

“I find this hilarious,” she said. “A bunch of people saying I’m ‘fake smart’ because I used words they don’t understand … I re-read that like, what word or idea was hard to follow here?

“People who think I’m fronting are going to have to pick their jaws off the floor when they realize I’m just brain dumping free thoughts floating around my head.”

She continued, saying: “No chip on my shoulder, I hope to one day leverage the delta between my appearance and what’s in my mind. Oh wait, I spent a whole career doing just that. “

Regardless of whether Amouranth really is “smart” or not, she’s clearly making some serious bank and seeing incredible levels of success.

Most recently, she announced that she had bought $2m worth of Activision Blizzard stock despite their ongoing lawsuits, and praised Elon Musk for his $3bn Twitter investment.