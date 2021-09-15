Amouranth responds after fans discover crazy fact about her Twitch streams

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is one of the platform’s most popular streamers and a recent discovery from fans shows exactly why that is.

When it comes to listing hard-working streamers, Amouranth absolutely has to come to mind. The Twitch star, after all, has built an empire on social media and is raking in over $1m every month.

Interestingly, one stat about her Twitch streams has caught fans off guard and it’s exactly how much time she spends actively broadcasting on the site.

In a screenshot from Reddit, users pointed out how the streamer has been live for 25,338 hours since 2016, the equivalent of 1055.75 days.

Advertisement

Here’s the crazy thing: that equals out to being live 60% of the time for nearly five years straight.

Needless to say, fans were shocked. “What the f**k?” one wrote. “That seems unimaginable and I do 8+ hours a day playing RuneScape.”

“Burn out? Nope. Burn brighter,” Amouranth said, posting a screenshot of the Reddit thread to her personal Twitter.

This is almost my level of grind. We are built different — GPHustla (Live 24/7) (@GPHustla) September 14, 2021

Burnout can be a major problem for a lot of entertainers who repeat the same routine every day, so it’s great to see that it’s not as big of an issue for Siragusa.

Some streamers then chimed in, including GPHustla, best known for being live on Twitch for over a year straight.

Advertisement

“This is almost my level of grind. We are built different,” he praised.

“How the hell do you have time for anything else?” another baffled fan wondered.

With so much work going into her broadcasts, it’s easy to see why the Twitch icon’s life, in and outside of streaming, is being made into a documentary.