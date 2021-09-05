Amouranth perfectly shuts down Twitch trolls: “they never call me broke”

Twitch streamer Amouranth has become extremely popular through her IRL content. In a recent stream, she was addressing all the vulgar things she’s been called throughout her life and used this as a perfect opportunity to hit back at the trolls that never call her broke.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has grown her fanbase on multiple social media platforms. From Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, all the way to OnlyFans, she is one of the most successful personalities.

While some people may look at her content as controversial, Amouranth has a very supportive community through all the hate.

Regardless of internet trolls continuing to diminish her work, she just continues to stream, secure the bag, and let everyone about it.

Advertisement

Amouranth flexes wealth to all her haters

The internet personality has never strayed far from the boundaries of the internet. From ASMR to hot tub streams, Amouranth has been pushing the limits of Twitch, growing to over 4.2 million followers on the platform.

Read More: Twitch streamer Jinny falls for oldest scam in the book despite chat warnings

However, with all this fame comes its perks. While most people enjoy her content there are others who try to put her down for what she does. In a recent stream, Amouranth decided to clap back at the haters and tell them it doesn’t matter what she gets called because she’s getting hers.

LMFAOOO SHE SPOKE FACTS pic.twitter.com/A0U6X9FBl6 — GrayGray (@GrayGrayOG) September 4, 2021

“In chat and off the platform I get called: w***e, s**t, s***k, s**g, ugly, fat, stupid, b***h, but you know what they’ve never called me? Broke!” the streamer shot back at haters.

Advertisement

Amouranth said that using Twitch and other social media platforms has led to her being called these hurtful things but seems unfazed because no one has ever called her broke.

Despite being called a lot of derogatory names that could possibly put her down and make her not want to post content, Amouranth decides to look on the bright side.

Even though these trolls can be annoying, she has made so much money off of her fan base that it doesn’t seem to get to her. Earlier this year, she revealed that she makes $1.3 million dollars a month from her content, with the majority coming from her OnlyFans page.

Advertisement

Read More: LoL Twitch streamer goes viral after uncovering disgusting bug hiding in headset

In the end, Amouranth gets the last laugh because it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks of her, she’s made tons of money and enjoys doing it.