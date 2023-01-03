Amouranth makes crucial typo in job ad for Twitch mods

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Twitch star Amouranth accidentally made a spicy typo in her job advertisement looking for chat moderators, creating a hilarious mix-up that definitely didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Amouranth is one of the most prominent streamers on Twitch, and one of the platform’s most-followed female streamers overall.

Boasting over 6 million followers on the streaming site, Amouranth has accrued quite an audience for herself — so it stands to reason that she needs a little help controlling comments in her chat on a regular basis.

Like many broadcasters, Amouranth employs moderators, who scan her chat for offensive comments and handle the situation as necessary. These actions can range from outright bans to time-outs and more.

Amouranth’s spicy job listing typo goes viral

On January 3, Amouranth posted a job listing seeking out moderators for her chat on Twitter… but one of the benefits seemed a little too out of the ordinary to go unnoticed.

“LOOKING FOR NEW TWITCH MODS!” she wrote. “If you mod for other big streamers & have a reference or would like to join the team DM me or reply here! ALSO EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP MOD MY NEW SHOW (some positions will be laid or developed into paid positions!!)”

Yep, you read that correctly — Amouranth accidentally claimed that her mods would get laid for their efforts in cleaning up her chat. Luckily, it looks like she noticed her mistake and quickly cleared up the situation in a follow-up tweet.

“PAID, not laid,” she added.

Commenters were quick to meme the situation, with a few claiming they were confused by the job perks, while others jokingly “withdrew” their applications after she cleared up the kerfuffle.

“What do they call that? A Freudian slip?” one user joked.

“Damn I thought I was going to get paid for how I laid and was stretching and reading the Kama Sutra! Damn!” another said.

For now, it looks like mods will get the normal benefits of any job — on top of having a major streamer as an employer for their resume.

This hilarious mixup follows another funny moment for Amouranth after she delivered a shocking verdict for a game of “smash or pass” with another broadcaster.