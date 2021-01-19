 Amouranth exposes erobb's bizarre Twitch chat logs - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Amouranth exposes erobb’s bizarre Twitch chat logs

Published: 19/Jan/2021 20:00

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch/amouranth

Share

Amouranth

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed some of the weirdest messages she gets from her viewers, including fellow streamer Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins.

On January 19, the popular ASMR streamer was reviewing a slew of unban requests from users who were muted from talking on her channel.

During the broadcast, Amouranth noticed how Tyler1’s brother, erobb, was in the chat, which caused her viewers to request a rundown of his chat logs.

After some convincing, Amouranth decided to give her audience what they wanted – and the messages he sent were some of the wildest of the bunch.

Amouranth/Twitch
Amouranth is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers.

“So, the first time he talked to me was in 2018 with a bunch of smiley faces,” she revealed, scrolling way back up. “Wow.”

From there, the messages got a bit stranger in 2020, with erobb asking to make an appearance on her podcast, claiming the idea could be fun.

A bit later, erobb called Amouranth his “favorite streamer,” accompanied by some emojis. The most bizarre comments, however, came in early 2021.

“You got any socks? Around?” she read the remarks. “I like your socks so much, they look so good.”

Speechless, Amouranth could hardly read the final message where Robbins wrote he was moving to Texas and the two should hang out. She did, however, leave a blistering remark to scold the streamer with sarcasm.

“Damn, that sounds like someone I want to hang out with, chat,” she joked. “Holy shit. Sock connoisseur such as himself. Such a high caliber, top-tier.”

Twitch/erobb221
Erobb wanting socks is a bit of an odd request.

It’s unclear why exactly erobb was asking the streamer for her socks, or what he wanted to accomplish – but given Siragusa’s popularity, it’s unlikely that this is the worst series of messages she’s ever received in her time on Twitch.

Nonetheless, it was incredibly strange, if not bizarrely hilarious, going to show that it’s not just viewers who can be guilty of sending weird messages to streamers – it can be other Twitch stars, too.

Entertainment

Nikita Dragun calls out influencer who claims her setting spray was moldy

Published: 19/Jan/2021 19:35

by Virginia Glaze
Nikita Dragun responds to claims of mold in her setting spray
YouTube: cohlsworld, Nikita Dragun

Share

Nikita Dragun

YouTube star and beauty guru Nikita Dragun is coming under fire after seeming to throw shade at a fellow influencer who complained that Nikita’s line of setting sprays were moldy.

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, more and more makeup influencers are releasing their own product lines; from Patrick Starrr’s ‘One Size’ line to James Charles’ famous Morphe palette, there’s no shortage of products for fans to get their hands on these days.

Nikita Dragun is one of these influencers. The YouTuber unveiled her very own beauty line, Dragun Beauty, a little over two years ago — but one influencer on her PR list has sparked drama surrounding her ‘Forever Fantasy’ setting spray.

On January 12, YouTuber ‘cohlsworld’ uploaded a video that appeared to show dark flakes floating around in the purple bottle of setting spray, claiming that it “legit looks like mold.”

Dragun spoke out on the claim in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories, stating that a “small batch” of her setting spray that had been sent out in PR packages had “crystallized ever so slightly.”

“It’s completely fine,” Dragun said. “These things happen. We are a vegan and cruelty-free brand. Mistakes happen!”

However, the outrage around the incident isn’t limited to the potential mold in the spray; rather, it’s Dragun’s reaction to the influencer who uploaded the video, with Dragun saying, “Anyone will do anything to try to get a view these days, even though they’re still irrelevant.”

“It’s not easy to be a female entrepreneur of a small business,” she continued. “But I guess it comes with the territory.”

Dragun also uploaded a captioned photo to her stories thanking her critics and stating that she loves criticism “because I want to learn and grow.”

“However, those individuals who intentionally go out of their way to try to be dramatic and rude to get views… like you couldn’t even see the email because you’re not on the PR list. That’s not how you gain success boo boo.”

Nikita Dragun discusses claims of mold in her line of setting spray.

It looks like fans and critics are divided regarding her response to the matter, with many comparing this latest incident to Jaclyn Hill’s infamous lipstick fiasco of 2019. For now, it doesn’t look like Nikita is bothered — after all, this wouldn’t be the first time she’s been harangued by commenters in the past few months, by far.