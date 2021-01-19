Amouranth exposes erobb's bizarre Twitch chat logs - Dexerto

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed some of the weirdest messages she gets from her viewers, including fellow streamer Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins.

On January 19, the popular ASMR streamer was reviewing a slew of unban requests from users who were muted from talking on her channel.

During the broadcast, Amouranth noticed how Tyler1’s brother, erobb, was in the chat, which caused her viewers to request a rundown of his chat logs.

After some convincing, Amouranth decided to give her audience what they wanted – and the messages he sent were some of the wildest of the bunch.

“So, the first time he talked to me was in 2018 with a bunch of smiley faces,” she revealed, scrolling way back up. “Wow.”

From there, the messages got a bit stranger in 2020, with erobb asking to make an appearance on her podcast, claiming the idea could be fun.

A bit later, erobb called Amouranth his “favorite streamer,” accompanied by some emojis. The most bizarre comments, however, came in early 2021.

“You got any socks? Around?” she read the remarks. “I like your socks so much, they look so good.”

Speechless, Amouranth could hardly read the final message where Robbins wrote he was moving to Texas and the two should hang out. She did, however, leave a blistering remark to scold the streamer with sarcasm.

“Damn, that sounds like someone I want to hang out with, chat,” she joked. “Holy shit. Sock connoisseur such as himself. Such a high caliber, top-tier.”

It’s unclear why exactly erobb was asking the streamer for her socks, or what he wanted to accomplish – but given Siragusa’s popularity, it’s unlikely that this is the worst series of messages she’s ever received in her time on Twitch.

Nonetheless, it was incredibly strange, if not bizarrely hilarious, going to show that it’s not just viewers who can be guilty of sending weird messages to streamers – it can be other Twitch stars, too.