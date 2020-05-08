Amouranth explains how she avoids Twitch bans

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth explained how she avoided being banned on the platform after accidentally showing sensitive material from a troll during a May broadcast.

Like many top streamers, Amouranth was trolled by a banned viewer, who claimed that the reason for their ban that “someone said stuff” using their account after they’d left their computer open at a public library.

Amouranth looked into the viewer’s Twitch profile and the messages that had gotten them banned during a May livestream — all while the viewer’s inappropriate profile picture showed in the upper left-hand corner of her screen.

Normally, such content would result in a suspension for streamers, but Amouranth claimed that broadcasters can circumvent such bans by immediately ending their streams and deleting all VODs and clips of the offending moment.

“It should be okay, chat,” she reassured her viewers after they warned her about the incident. “Twitch said that if something pops up on your screen now, as long as end the stream and and delete the VOD, and delete the clips, then you’re fine. So it should be okay.”

While the streamer has come under fire in the past for not being suspended over streams where she showed herself wearing a bikini in her pool, many commenters have come out in her defense after this latest incident, explaining that it would be completely unfair for trolls to have such an advantage over streamers by using inappropriate profile pictures on Twitch’s site as a means to “bait” a ban.

"I get that people don't like her, but if people would get banned for s**t like this, it would be such a toxic environment,” one commenter explained. “It would give WAY too much power to viewers to troll streamers they don't like into getting banned."

Still others pointed out the hypocrisy in Amouranth’s potential ban over the matter, as the viewer themselves hadn’t been suspended on the platform over their profile picture.

Amouranth has not been banned on Twitch at the time of writing, with the results of her supposed workaround for a probable suspension pending.