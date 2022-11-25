Amouranth embarrasses xQc by revealing what cost him a date with her

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa left Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel a little red-faced after she revealed that her fellow streamer refused to give her his number for a date.

Relationships between Twitch stars have been under the microscope for many years now, as viewers attempt to figure out who is friends with who, and who might be in a relationship with each other.

Streaming star xQc has typically attempted to keep things under wraps, referring to his long-time partner Adept as his ‘roommate’ time and time again. Though, when the two split, he wasn’t afraid of displaying his relationship with Nyxxii.

Similarly, Amouranth revealed to the internet that she was married back in mid-November, but ultimately split from her partner after an explosive stream where she made abuse accusations against him. She has since streamed with a possible new boyfriend, but it could have been xQc in that role.

That’s according to Amouranth who, during her mega IRL date stream on November 24, revealed that xQc wouldn’t give her his number.

“He saw the date with Chris and he got mad because it wasn’t him,” she joked after being alerted to the fact that xQc was watching along.

“He wouldn’t give me his number! X did not give me his number and then he ended up bringing on Nyxxii and having a fling with her, so if he wanted to holler he could have just hollered,” Amouranth added, much to the dismay of xQc.

The former Overwatch League star couldn’t help but voice his shock at the claim, repeatedly yelling at the screen as Amouranth chatted away.

Given how playful Amouranth was with the whole thing, she may have just been joking with her claim, but who knows, maybe we’ll see xQc pop up on her next big IRL date stream later down the line.