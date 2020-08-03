Amouranth confirms marriage rumor involving Twitch mod is fake

Amouranth has finally spoken out about a two-year-old story that alleges she told a mod she was married — denying the fact that the conversation ever took place.

The Twitch streamer has been something of a divisive figure throughout her time on the platform, but in 2018 she was met with some vitriol after rumors spread that she was actually married and one of her moderators had a hard time dealing with it, with screenshots supposedly proving the fact.

Naturally, many found it odd that she would not be open with her audience about this, even getting angry over it, while some also added that it’s not anyone else’s business whether she’s married or not.

Now, Amouranth has finally addressed the rumors, laughing off the clear falsities of the “proof” and confirming that it was all entirely untrue.

In a podcast on August 2 with fellow Twitch streamers Alinity, Dizzy Kitten and STPeach, the quartet were discussing how easily rumors spread about them when Amouranth revealed the one that has caused so much discussion among fans.

“Maybe two years ago now, on Reddit, someone started this whole thing where they posted a fake screenshot of a mod and me conversation,” she said. “They didn’t even name him, his name was just mod, and they made this whole story about me being married… and it was an entirely fake story that people just took as legitimate.”

She then said that the person who originally posted the screenshots even admitted to it being fake, allegedly saying that they “just made that whole thing up” but it’s “kind of funny so many people bought it.”

Kitten goes on to make the point that people just take those rumors and run with them in an attempt to ‘cancel’ popular personalities, with clear implications that these can be seriously damaging to someone’s character depending on the rumor.

Despite the fact that the story was false, Amouranth seemed able to laugh it off now, obviously perplexed at how something like that can be so easily spread and, while she doesn’t completely confirm that she isn’t married, we now know that those screenshots definitely weren't true.