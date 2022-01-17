Amouranth calls for Twitch to start revealing ban reasons for streamers

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has called for Twitch to start revealing ban reasons for streamers who have been suspended, claiming the system they have now is “cowardly” and is only designed to help Twitch avoid blame.

Twitch has started telling streamers the name of streams they were suspended for, as well as the date of their violation but, beyond that, it’s all still vague.

Amouranth has called for that to change, and soon ⁠— according to the Amazon platform’s top female streamer, Twitch must change their tune, start being clearer when it comes to explaining bans for suspended stars, and finally “accept accountability” for the site’s rules.

The current stance, Siragusa said, is ridiculous.

“They do it because they don’t want the accountability of telling you what you did wrong. They don’t want to be in charge of upholding their own policies.”

Amouranth revealed she spent days trying to figure out what she had done wrong following Twitch’s decision to suspend her late last year, and was never actually alerted to what she should avoid in the future.

“You know, they didn’t seem to like my bird mask ASMR, I think,” she said, while showing widely discussed clips of her pigeon mask stream and licking microphones. “But, they didn’t actually tell me. Whatever I’ve been doing, I have to find it myself, but clearly, whatever it is, they don’t like it.

“It’s ironic,” Amouranth added, “because I’m on here embracing my sexuality, and people have issues with it, when all the games teenagers and adults play on Twitch, there’s women sexualized constantly.

“Dead or Alive, it’s women in bikinis, GTA there’s strippers, that’s fine. It’s only real women, we can’t embrace our sexuality ⁠— not that Twitch would tell me that.”

Siragusa previously called out Twitch for not revealing her suspension reason in October, despite claiming they were going to be “more transparent” with their stars.

It’s unlikely Twitch’s “ridiculous” stance will actually drive the 28-year-old away from the site, especially after she declared she would stay on the Amazon-owned platform and mine the “renewable energy source” that is hate-watchers, but another mysterious ban may change her mind.

In the past, Siragusa has considered founding a “thot tank” for streamers that aren’t brand-friendly ⁠— perhaps she’ll consider that again if Twitch doesn’t listen.