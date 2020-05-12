Amouranth blames "moron" troll for getting her banned on Twitch

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa, one of the most popular streamers on the Twitch platform, has now revealed why she was suspended for 24 hours on May 11, claiming Twitch gave "power to the trolls."

As it was her third ban, many suspected the punishment to be longer than previous instances, but after only 24 hours, she was back and livestreaming to her thousands of fans.

It was initially unclear why her channel had been suspended, as Twitch does not publicly comment on community guideline violations, but Amouranth herself has revealed the cause on her return stream.

Advertisement

'Troll' gets Amouranth banned

According to Siragusa, she had been reading through 'ban appeals' (where banned users from her chat request to be unbanned), when the incident occurred.

Read More: Forsen finally reveals reason for two week Twitch ban

One of the banned users put an explicit image as their picture for the appeal, and then reported Amouranth's channel when she reviewed it.

"Yay, power to the trolls," Amouranth said sarcastically during her ASMR stream on May 12. "I get in trouble for it, because someone else was a moron."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Twitch has taken a harsh stance on even brief and accidental showing of explicit content in the past though, so it's not surprising that Amouranth faced a 24-hour ban.

Read More: Twitch streamer sets new world record for longest broadcast

xQc was famously banned from the platform for showing explicit content for mere seconds, something which fans claimed was too harsh. Since then, Twitch has made their policy on such content even clearer, after criticism that it was too vague.

Only days before her latest ban, Amouranth told her viewers that in the past, Twitch has given her a pass on possible violations as long as she deleted the VOD and any clips of the incident. "Twitch said that if something pops up on your screen now, as long as you end the stream and delete the VOD, and delete the clips, then you’re fine."

Clearly, on this occasion, Twitch felt it necessary to hand down a suspension, regardless of any efforts the streamer may have made to remove the offending content.