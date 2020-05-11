Amouranth banned for third time on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has been banned for a third time on the streaming platform, leaving question marks over whether her punishment will be more severe for her third strike.

The streaming personality boasts more than 1.5 million followers on her channel, which is mainly focused around her chatting to her fans. She also has thousands more who fork out premium prices to subscribe every month too.

At the time of writing, the reason for Amouranth's third ban has not yet been confirmed. It is suspected, however, the reason is because Siragusa accidentally showed a fan’s Twitch profile picture, which contained inappropriate content.

Advertisement

This is the third time Amourant has found herself banned from Twitch. The 26-year-old’s first suspension came after she accidentally exposed herself on-camera. Earlier this year, the IRL streamer was blocked again after a gym stream.

Ironically, the suspension comes just days after Siragusa said “everything would be fine” to her fans regarding the exposed profile picture, which she noticed minutes after revealing it on-stream. She got in touch with Twitch soon after.

Read more: Pokimane shares personal struggle in tearful Twitch interview

Amouranth explained she likely wouldn’t be banned: “Twitch said that if something pops up on your screen now, as long as you end the stream and delete the VOD, and delete the clips, then you’re fine. So it should be okay.”

Advertisement

Last time the 26-year-old was banned on Twitch ⁠— a suspension which lasted just 24 hours before her account was unlocked again ⁠— she lost more than 300,000 followers thanks to a glitch in the streaming site’s system.

Fans of the streamer will now have an anxious wait until either Siragusa or Twitch break their silence on her May 10 ban ⁠— the Amazon-owned site often hands out permanent suspensions following a streamer’s third consecutive strike.